LINCOLN, ILL. (WAND) - On election night when the polls close and votes are being counted, many are eager to see who will become, or remain, their elected officials. However, not every winner will be announced Tuesday night.
"Those results you see on election night are all unofficial results. Those results are likely going to change depending on how many vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed to voters but not yet returned by those voters," said Mike Dietrich, Spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections.
The entire counting process takes longer than just a few hours after polls close. Specifically for mail-in ballots, which still have two weeks after election to count.
"For two weeks after election day, any vote by mail ballot that arrives at the election authority office that is postmarked either on or before election day, can be counted up to two weeks after election day," explained Dietrich.
Logan County clerk and recorder, Theresa Moore, said the results you see on Tuesday night aren't official just yet.
"None of the votes are official on election night anyway, even what we upload. but there are still several vote by mail ballots out," said Moore.
In some cases, it could take weeks for voters to learn the official winners. Dietrich said it would not be until early December when voters will find out. However, not many races will be neck and neck and voters should be able to tell who will win which race.
"Unless it's an extremely extremely close race, we probably will have a good idea of what the results is based on their unofficial results. But officially, you won't see them from us until December 5th," said Dietrich.
"We post everything, every county does, but we don't call those official results. Do they usually change a lot? Probably not," said Moore.
According to Dietrich, there are around 350,000 vote-by-mail ballots in the hands of voters right now. Mail-in ballots are expected to make up around 15% to 20% of the total vote.
