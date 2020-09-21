Urbana School District #116 has rolled on WiFi on wheels for students with unreliable internet access.
The school district is equipping buses with portable WiFi networks and driving around neighborhoods in Urbana.
Below is a when and where you can find one of their buses.
- 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- 1:30 p.m. TO 3:00 p.m.
Neighborhoods:
- Brookstone: Off of Eads Street, next to complex entrance
- CountyView: Next to complex mailboxes
- Ivanhoe: No bus, WiFi is available at the main office
- Loral: Next to lot #29
- Prairie Green: Next to main office
- Rainbow View: On corner of Rainbow View and Oglethorp
- Woodland Acres: Off of Dale III loop
