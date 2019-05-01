(WAND) - Flooding is being reported in several counties across the WAND News viewing area following days of heavy rainfall.
A viewer shared a photo from Clinton with part of the "Welcome to Clinton" sign underwater.
In Menard County, the following roadways have water on them:
- IL 97 @ New Salem has water on pavement but is passable
- Price Rd. south of Gudgel Ave., NOT passable
- Baum Road, unknown if passable
- Springfield Rd. in Athens, unknown
- Cassen Rd., unknown if passable
- Pritchetville Rd., water on roadway but passable
- Becker St., unknown if passable
- IL 123 @ Five Points St., water standing at intersection
Drivers are reminded to never try to drive across a road that is covered by water.