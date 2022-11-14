(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois.
While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that.
Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the southwest.
Highs ahead of the storm will be in the low-to-mid-40s.
Snow is likely tonight and early Tuesday. The snow could start as a wintry mix across the south.
A "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect at midnight and runs through noon Tuesday for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon, and Scott counties.
Those areas could see 3" of snow. The rest of Central Illinois will generally pick up 1"-2".
More light snow is expected Wednesday with bitterly cold air arriving this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
