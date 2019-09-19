DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been a few days since Tom Butts passed away.
His wife, Sarah, said he was fighting a kidney virus. During his fight, he was in need of a kidney donation. He never got it, but after he died, Tom's corneas were donated to a child.
Sarah said one can honor her husband's memory by signing up to be an organ donor.
"The need for this is just unbelievable," Sarah said.
Sarah could tell you the memories of her late husband in every room of her house. She described how he was inspired to cook meals he saw on the cooking channel. Sarah said he was a great husband and a father.
Tom was described as a sentimental and giving man. Butts served his community proudly with the Decatur Police Department. Sarah saw how much he was valued by people she never met when they found out about his kidney virus.
"It makes you feel good that everyone loved Tommy, but I want to be selfish," Sarah said. "I want Tommy here, but he's not."
While she's dealing with the loss of her husband, Sarah hopes people will cherish every moment with their loved one.
"When times are good, your family is there. When times are bad, your family is there," Sarah said.
Butt's funeral is on Saturday at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.