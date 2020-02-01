APTOPIX Australia Wildfires

A helicopter drops water on a fire near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra's southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

 Rick Rycroft

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Wildfires are burning out of control near Australia’s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.

The capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 88,500 acres of forest and farmland south of Canberra.

Officials say spot fires were sparked by embers carried on winds up to 6 miles from the fire front, and some of those fires will eventually merge with the main fire.

The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa.