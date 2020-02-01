CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Wildfires are burning out of control near Australia’s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.
The capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 88,500 acres of forest and farmland south of Canberra.
Officials say spot fires were sparked by embers carried on winds up to 6 miles from the fire front, and some of those fires will eventually merge with the main fire.
The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa.