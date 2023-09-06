DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A pair of cars made by Dodge are among the most sought-after vehicles by thieves. Four Kia model vehicles also made the list of the top 20 stolen vehicles in the U.S.
Vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft 2020-22 model years -High Loss Date Institute
Vehicle size/type
Relative claim frequency
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
Large car
6,128
Dodge Charger HEMI
Large car
2,197
Infiniti Q50
Midsize luxury car
878
Dodge Challenger
Large car
766
Land Rover Range Rover 4WD
Large luxury SUV
611
Kia Sportage
Small SUV
479
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD
Large luxury SUV
460
Kia Sportage 4WD
Small SUV
415
Honda CR-V 4WD
Small SUV
409
BMW X6 4WD
Midsize luxury SUV
361
Kia Rio
Minicar
359
Kia Forte
Small car
357
Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD
Very large pickup
349
BMW X7 4WD
Large luxury SUV
338
Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD
Very large pickup
337
Honda Accord
Midsize car
306
Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD
Very large pickup
306
Infiniti Q50 4WD
Midsize luxury car
287
Nissan Maxima
Midsize car
284
Honda CR-V
Small SUV
270
