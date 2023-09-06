DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A pair of cars made by Dodge are among the most sought-after vehicles by thieves. Four Kia model vehicles also made the list of the top 20 stolen vehicles in the U.S. 

Vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft 2020-22 model years -High Loss Date Institute

 

Vehicle size/type

Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Large car

6,128

Dodge Charger HEMI

Large car

2,197

Infiniti Q50

Midsize luxury car

878

Dodge Challenger

Large car

766

Land Rover Range Rover 4WD

Large luxury SUV

611

Kia Sportage

Small SUV

479

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD

Large luxury SUV

460

Kia Sportage 4WD

Small SUV

415

Honda CR-V 4WD

Small SUV

409

BMW X6 4WD

Midsize luxury SUV

361

Kia Rio

Minicar

359

Kia Forte

Small car

357

Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD

Very large pickup

349

BMW X7 4WD

Large luxury SUV

338

Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD

Very large pickup

337

Honda Accord

Midsize car

306

Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD

Very large pickup

306

Infiniti Q50 4WD

Midsize luxury car

287

Nissan Maxima

Midsize car

284

Honda CR-V

Small SUV

270

   

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.