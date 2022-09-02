DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A deteriorating bridge in Decatur will finally get repairs after years of patchwork fixes.
The bridge spanning Lake Decatur on William Street has had weight limits for years. The structure underneath the deck of the bridge has rotted away so much that wood blocks are in place to give it added support.
Construction on replacing the bridge deck and superstructure will begin September 12th. Traffic will eventually be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow the work to take place.
IDOT tells WAND News the low bid for the project is a little over $8.5 million. IDOT says work should be completed in November of 2023.
