WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Williamsville-Sherman School District has changed course after initially saying it would keep classrooms at lower temperatures to reduce natural gas usage.
An updated Facebook post from the district said temperatures in classrooms and district buildings will be normal and not between 55 and 60 degrees. Students were told in the initial announcement to "dress appropriately."
Leaders said information changed to lead to the reversal of their decision.
"One thing I have learned this year is that situations change instantly," the district's new post said. "The natural gas usage information provided to the district has changed."
When temperatures were going to be lowered, the district said the decision to reduce natural gas usage was was due to "the 100 year storm in the Texas area, cold weather, and the natural gas companies inability to push natural gas to Illinois."
The district has a contract for natural gas purchase. Any additional needs due to the cold weather will be purchased at market value. Prices are skyrocketing due to the lack of natural gas.
"We need to be fiscally responsible and maintain our natural gas usage under the current contracted plan and try not to use any additional Therms above our contracted plan," the superintendent had said.
The updated statement to parents and families apologized "for my mistake of information and the troubles it caused."
