WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Williamsville-Sherman School District announced on Facebook that it will be keeping classrooms between 55 and 60 degrees to reduce natural gas usage following the winter storm.
The district advised students to "dress appropriately."
They said that due to "the 100 year storm in the Texas area, cold weather, and the natural gas companies inability to push natural gas to IL, we will need to reduce our district natural gas usage over the next few days."
The district has a contract for natural gas purchase. Any additional needs due to the cold weather will be purchased at market value. Prices are skyrocketing due to the lack of natural gas.
"We need to be fiscally responsible and maintain our natural gas usage under the current contracted plan and try not to use any additional Therms above our contracted plan," the superintendent said.
The district said it hopes to only have to keep the temperatures low for a few days.
WAND News is reaching out to the district for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.