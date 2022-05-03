SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Willie Nelson is coming to perform at the Illinois State Fair.
Willie Nelson & Family will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Tickets go on sale May 7.
Willie Nelson is a ten-time Grammy Award winner, an actor, author, and activist. In 1985, Nelson co-founded Farm Aid to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and help raise money to keep family farms on the land.
“Willie Nelson is a true champion for farmers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to.”
Opening for Nelson will be four-time Grammy nominee Elle King. King is best known for her smash hits, “Ex’s & Oh’s”, “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley, and most recently, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert.
Four other supporting acts have been added to the 2022 Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup:
• Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall will open for Sam Hunt Friday on August 12.
• Southern Illinois native and singer songwriter Kendell Marvel will open for Brooks & Dunn on Sunday, August 14.
• Hard rock vocalist Ann Wilson of Heart will open for Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Sunday, August 21.
The theme of the Illinois State Fair this year is “Grow with Us.”
Ticket sales for Willie Nelson & Family will be available on ticketmaster.com starting at 10am Saturday, May 7. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King
Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105
Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.