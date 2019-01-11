MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Willow Tree Missions isn't just another resale shop.
It funds a mission — a mission that has been Rachel LeJeune's passion for more than seven years.
"There was no program in Piatt County to specifically serve Piatt County," LeJeune said.
Willow Tree Missions fights domestic violence on two fronts. It provides a shelter to victims and helps them navigate the legal hurdles in the aftermath of abuse.
Monticello Police Chief John Carter sees domestic violence on both ends — as a police officer and president of Willow Tree Missions' board.
"Once the arrest has been made, there is some healing that needs to happen," Carter said. "That doesn't happen with law enforcement. That happens with the non-profit."
The resale shop serves as the funding base for Willow Tree Missions. A dedicated crew of shop staff keep the racks stocked, but they still need help.
"They are supplemented with about 800 hours...worth of volunteer work," LeJeune said. "People in the community see this shop as a refuge. They see it as a place they can go for help."
