WIN Recovery celebrates grand opening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new recovery home is about to change the lives of many women in all of C-U.
The recovery home is called “WIN Recovery,” the transitional housing provides a safe space for women who have been previously incarcerated and to help them get on the right track of life.
It was something that was much needed for a long time in all of C-U.
“I was one of the ladies at one time,” said Executive Director Bethany Little.
She says it took a very long time to get it running and recalls pitching the idea when she was going through a dark time.
”I was a recovering addict and I couldn’t find a place to go. During my recovery I decided to help other women like me.”
WIN Recovery provides peer mentoring, service work, pursuit of educational learning opportunities, addiction recovery support and reunification with families.
“There are 1.9 million women being released every year in this country (from prison) In this country And many leave these women without a safe place to go,” said Director of Safe House Susan Burton.
Ms. Burton’s Re-Entry Program along with WIN Recovery are working on overcoming that and will help guide these women in anything they need.
To learn more visit win4recovery.com