(WAND) - A blast of winter will replace Wednesday's windy and unseasonably warm weather.
Highs will reach the 50s Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts of 40-50 miles-per-hour ahead of a strong cold front arriving by evening.
A "Wind Advisory" goes into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday for all of Central Illinois.
Rain will accompany the front and as the colder air spills in tonight, the rain may change over to light snow or flurries before ending.
A secondary cold front Thursday brings in an even colder chunk of air for Christmas morning and a few snow flurries.
Highs will only reach the 20s Thursday and Friday and wind chills (how it feels to your body) will drop to the single digits.
Christmas morning will be the coldest morning across Central Illinois since Valentine's Day. Lows will be in the single digits and wind chills will be in the -5° to -15° range.
Milder temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.