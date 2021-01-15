SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Windows at the State Capitol Building in Springfield are being boarded up out of "an abundance of caution" ahead of talks there could be marches and protests at state capitols across the country this weekend.
Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have been made aware of possible marches on state capitols.
The Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police told WAND News they remain vigilant to ensure the Illinois Capitol Complex is safe and secure.
The Capitol Police are continuing to work with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement to make sure the complex and surrounding area remain safe.
Police do not discuss staffing levels or security protocols, but confirmed that the Secretary of State Capitol Police are taking every measure available to keep the building safe, including temporarily affixing plywood over certain windows.
