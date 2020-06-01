DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Windows at the Decatur Lake Management office were damaged early Monday.
Police said the damage happened at 3 a.m. to the building, located at 1101 S. Lake Front Road. Two of the office building's windows were broken.
A backhoe in the area was also damaged.
Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible. They had no arrested anyone as of 9:40 a.m. Monday.
Damage is estimated at $1,000 in total.
