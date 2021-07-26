WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - A pallet factory that caught fire Monday is considered a total loss.
Two people were in the Quality Pallets Inc. building, located at 601 Kentucky Ave., responders told WAND News, and no injuries were reported. Crews were working to put out hotspots at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Route 16 has reopened after the fire.
There is no word on a cause. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted.
