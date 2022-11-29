(WAND WEATHER)- The weather across Central Illinois will be rather active into Wednesday.
Ahead of a strong cold arriving this evening, winds will gust to 45 miles-per-hour with highs around 60°.
Scattered showers are likely this evening into early tonight. Some strong to severe storms are possible east this evening. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with these storms.
It'll turn much colder over the next couple of days.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens Wednesday night.
Temperatures will start to moderate Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
