(WAND) - Windy, cooler, and showery weather is on tap for Central Illinois this weekend.
We'll enjoy another nice day Friday with highs near 70°. Any isolated showers to the east will depart early and skies become mostly sunny.
More showers develop late Saturday morning into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon or evening.
Highs Saturday will be in the low-to-mid-60s and it'll be breezy.
It turns cooler and very windy Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s with showers and wind gusts over 40 mph.
Tuesday still looks windy and cool with highs around 60°, but more sunshine appears.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.