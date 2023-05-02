(WAND) - Warmer weather is heading back to Central Illinois.
It'll be another windy day Tuesday with gusts reaching 40 mph at times.
We'll see more sunshine with only an isolated shower possible this evening across the northeast. Highs will be in the low-60s.
While it'll be cold tonight with lows in the 30s, there should be enough wind to keep frost from forming.
It'll be breezy early Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.
Thursday will be a warm one with highs in the 70s before showers arrive late Thursday night.
However, we'll see a better chance of rain Friday with highs in the 60s.
It'll turns breezy and much warmer this weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and around 80° Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
