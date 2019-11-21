DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – With a deadline of November 30th the Dove/WAND TV Coats for Kids drive has benefited from two snows and unseasonable weather.
The goal is 2,500 coats by the end of the month. In the past 27 years Coats for Kids has collected more than 76,000 coats in Decatur for kids in need. WAND has partnered with DOVE for the annual coat drive since 1992 and have collected over 76,000 coats. The Decatur YMCA sponsors this year’s DOVE/WAND Coats for Kids Drive.
New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any of the 25 locations set up around the city. Among those locations are the Decatur YMCA, Decatur Public Library, all three Decatur Kroger stores and the front lobby of WAND TV on South Side Drive.
Barb Blakey of Dove suggests people use Black Friday sales the day after Thanksgiving to buy coats on sale.
All used coats are cleaned for free by three Decatur dry cleaners. Peerless, Pride and Waite’s. Coats are distributed through clothing facilities for those in need such as Dove, the Northeast Community Fund and the Salvation Army.