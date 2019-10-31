DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Halloween is usually a day of orange pumpkins.
This year, with a falling snow, it was a day of orange and white.
The steady snow blanketed downtown Decatur. Decatur Tribune Publisher Paul Osborne was busy snapping pictures of flowers covered with the white stuff.
“We have two seasons now. Summer and winter,” Osborne told WAND News. “Trick or treating. We got the trick.”
At the Nelson Park marina at Lake Decatur there were several boats still docked not making it into storage before the first snow of the season.