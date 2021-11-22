DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A winter car seat warning has been issued for parents ahead of the drops in temperatures and holiday travel seasons.
Health experts at the Macon County Health Department warned kids should not wear a puffy coat when they are strapped into their car seat. Krystle Tempel, health educator, said it's an easy mistake to make, but what's cozy for the kids isn't always the safest.
"There is actually about 2 to 4 inches of puffy jacket of extra room in that strap and that could endanger the life of the child. They could even be ejected from their car seat," Tempel said.
When a child is wearing a winter coat, it may feel like they are strapped snugly into the car seat, but those straps are dangerously loose.
The Today Show shared an official crash test from a Michigan lab.
Instead of a puffy coat, Tempel suggested parents try putting their children in light jackets, using a warm blanket or a poncho.
"This is something we can take care of and help educate parents about," Tempel said.
Tempel suggested parents test the coat out before getting on the road. She suggested put the child in the winter coat, buckle them in and pull the straps tight. Then take the straps off, take the coat off and strap the child back in. Parents should see the large spaces between the child and the strap.
In addition, as drivers start to winterize their vehicles, health experts suggest parents check over their car seats in case they moved.
