(WAND) - Winter isn't done with Central Illinois yet.
A light wintry mix is possible early this morning across the southwest and then we'll see a sun and cloud mix this afternoon with highs in the 40s to near 50°.
Widespread rain returns Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Across the north, it could mix with or change to snow at night into early Friday.
The rest of Friday into Saturday afternoon will be dry.
Colder weather moves in this weekend with highs around 40°.
A weather system dropping in from the northwest could bring a round of light accumulating snow to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
