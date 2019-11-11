DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Wintry weather is on the way for central Illinois bringing with it multiple impacts.
Snowfall continues to work its way in from our northwest. By lunchtime Monday, much of central Illinois will be seeing moderate to heavy snowfall rates. At 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the snowfall should be wrapping up if not already ended.
In terms of accumulation, areas along and north of Interstate 72 have the best chance of seeing the heaviest snow. Totals there could range from 1"-3" with some areas seeing close to 4". North of I-70, snow totals will likely range from 1"-2". Along and south of I-70, expect a dusting to ~1".
Our Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 2 p.m., due to the fact that there could be a number of slick spots on roadways and reduced visibility from blowing snow in open areas.
Once we're done with the snow, Arctic air will settle in. Overnight lows will tumble into the low teens and single digits for some. We'll continue to see blustery winds as well, giving way to windchill values at or below zero for most in central Illinois.
Drive safe throughout today and stay warm!