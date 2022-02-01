DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur is warning residents that the coming snowstorm could necessitate the declaration of a winter no-parking condition.
All normal traffic and parking regulations are currently still in effect.
If a winter no-parking condition is declared, the following restrictions would go into effect on all streets posted with Winter No-Parking signs:
1) The parking, leaving or standing of any vehicle would be banned.
2) Any vehicle parked on these streets would have to be removed by the time specified in declaration of the winter no-parking condition.
