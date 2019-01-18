(WAND) – Another winter storm is on the way for central Illinois and travel impacts are looking probable for the weekend.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for counties along and north of I-72 beginning at 12:00 a.m. this evening. Places included are Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign. The warning lasts through 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is when a winter storm is occurring or about to occur and when 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected to fall.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties south of I-72 also beginning at 12:00 a.m. tonight. Places included are Carlinville, Vandalia, Taylorville, Shelbyville, and Mattoon. The advisory lasts through 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service states that a Winter Weather Advisory is issued for any amount of freezing rain or when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall and cause a significant inconvenience.
The winter storm is expected to begin and move into western parts of central Illinois between 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. By 2:00 a.m. areas west of US-51 will be seeing wintry precipitation. After 2:00 a.m. areas east of US-51 will also begin to see widespread snow.
Areas along and south of I-70 could see the potential of freezing rain, which will leave an icy glaze on many surfaces and roads, causing significant travel hazards.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 3:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. There are still a number of uncertainties with this system, so a slight change in the track of the low pressure could greatly alter any snow totals across central Illinois.
With uncertainties in mind, along and north of I-72 has the best chance of seeing significant accumulating snowfall, with totals up to around 4 to 6 inches. South of I-72, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall is possible. Near I-70, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along with minor ice accumulations.
Winds will be gusting up to 35+mph, meaning blowing and drifting snow will be a serious concern along with reduced visibility. Any travel on roadways Saturday is not advised. Road conditions are expected to be dangerous especially for high profile vehicles.
Stay with the WAND Meteorologists and follow them on social media to stay up to date with the latest on this weekend’s winter storm.