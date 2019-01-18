(WAND) – Another winter storm is on the way for central Illinois and travel impacts are looking probable for the weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for counties along and north of I-72 beginning at 12:00 a.m. this evening. Places included are Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign. The warning lasts through 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

+4 
WINTER WARNING

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is when a winter storm is occurring or about to occur and when 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected to fall.

+4 
SNOWFALL

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties south of I-72 also beginning at 12:00 a.m. tonight. Places included are Carlinville, Vandalia, Taylorville, Shelbyville, and Mattoon. The advisory lasts through 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service states that a Winter Weather Advisory is issued for any amount of freezing rain or when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall and cause a significant inconvenience.

The winter storm is expected to begin and move into western parts of central Illinois between 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. By 2:00 a.m. areas west of US-51 will be seeing wintry precipitation. After 2:00 a.m. areas east of US-51 will also begin to see widespread snow.

+4 
SNOWFALL ARRIVAL TIMES

Areas along and south of I-70 could see the potential of freezing rain, which will leave an icy glaze on many surfaces and roads, causing significant travel hazards.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 3:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. There are still a number of uncertainties with this system, so a slight change in the track of the low pressure could greatly alter any snow totals across central Illinois.

With uncertainties in mind, along and north of I-72 has the best chance of seeing significant accumulating snowfall, with totals up to around 4 to 6 inches. South of I-72, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall is possible. Near I-70, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along with minor ice accumulations.

+4 
VISIBILITY

Winds will be gusting up to 35+mph, meaning blowing and drifting snow will be a serious concern along with reduced visibility. Any travel on roadways Saturday is not advised. Road conditions are expected to be dangerous especially for high profile vehicles.

+4 
WIND GUSTS

Stay with the WAND Meteorologists and follow them on social media to stay up to date with the latest on this weekend’s winter storm.