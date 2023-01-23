(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snowstorm of the winter is on the way to Central Illinois.
It'll be quiet today and tomorrow with plenty of clouds and highs near 40°.
A "Winter Storm Watch" goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening for a large portion of Central Illinois.
A wintry mix will develop Tuesday night and quickly change over to snow.
The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday morning and begin to wind down by afternoon.
At this point, 3-6" of snow are likely. The heaviest snow, with a few 6"-plus totals, will fall across the southeast.
We're still more than a day out before the snow starts, so the snowfall forecast can change.
Keep up on the latest forecast.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
