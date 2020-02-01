CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Kloe's Giving Heart kicks off its winter toy and clothing drive Saturday.
The organization announced the drive will kick off the second season of helping kids in the Dewitt County Community and the items collected will be used for various events throughout the year.
The organization is asking for toys, hats, gloves, socks, underwear, shirts and pants.
Donations can be dropped off at Flower Corner and Country Church Mall at 1160 IL 54 in Clinton.
The drive runs from February 1 to February 29.
To learn more about Kloe's Giving Heart, click here.