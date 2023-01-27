Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. Some snow showers early will give way to a few rain showers for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.