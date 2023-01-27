DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The snow that swept through central Illinois this week is putting a strain on blood supply at local hospitals.
ImpactLife is a non-profit organization that provides blood to Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife, Kirby Winn, says the weather caused some blood donation drives to be cancelled earlier this week.
Cancelled blood drives and bad road conditions resulted in more than 200 cancelled appointments.
Now, ImpactLife is working to recoup the losses to provide life-saving blood donations to people in our community.
“We need to be that much stronger after losses from a storm. Schedule more appointments at our donor centers. Get strong results after the snowstorm moves through...The job is now to recoup and regain the 200 donations that we lost," said Winn.
Right now, ImpactLife is running a promotion for National Blood Donor Month. New donors will receive a $25 electronic gift card and free t-shirt. Returning donors will receive a $10 gift card.
For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org or @impactlifeblood on social media.
Here are the ImpactLife donation centers in our viewing area:
Decatur: 151 W. Main Street
Hours
Wednesday: 10:30am - 6:30pm
Friday: 7am - 3 pm
Springfield: 1999 Wabash Ave.
Hours
Monday-Thursday: 7am - 6pm
Friday: 7am - 3pm
Saturday: 7am -1:30pm
Sunday: 6:45am -11am
Urbana: 1408 W. University Ave.
Hours
Monday: 7:30 am - 4 pm
Tuesday - Thursday: 9 am - 6 pm
Friday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday: 7:30 am - Noon
Sunday: 7 am - 11am
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.