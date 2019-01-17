LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- While winter weather leads many people to stock up at stores, it also makes it harder for retailers to keep their shelves full.
In a Thursday Facebook post, the Lincoln Walmart apologized to customers for in-stock levels at their store.
“Due to last weekend’s storm our distribution centers are greatly behind in getting trucks out to stores and getting the inventory into the stores,” the post read. “With this coming weekend storm we are seeing tremendous increases (in) traffic in the store and are doing everything within our control to have as much merchandise available on the shelves for our customers.”
A Walmart spokesman told WAND the company monitors factors like weather that could affect delivery.
“We do keep a close eye on weather forecasts, and we’ll be watching them for the next several days,” said spokesman Casey Staheli. “We make decisions that allow us to provide customers with the things they need, but again, it can have an impact on how fast supplies are able to move and how we get items to where they need to be.”
The company also works to make sure drivers and others are safe, Staheli said.