(WAND) - Central Illinois is coming off an incredibly warm start to the week, most areas came close to record breaking temperatures. In typical Illinois fashion, it only took a matter of a few days for cold temperatures and wintry precipitation to return to the forecast.
This week's system will bring with it multiple rounds of wet and frozen precipitation. The first has already arrived, bringing light rain showers this morning. The second is set to arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing a wintry mix to our southern-most communities. The light mix of rain and snow could create a few slick spots, especially for areas near Interstate 70. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will last until midnight for Macoupin and Montgomery counties ahead of this risk.
After midnight, things will dry out. This dry period will last through the first half of Wednesday. Shortly after lunchtime Wednesday, snow will quickly develop. With gusty winds and the potential for moderate to heavy snowfall, expect reduced visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions by Wednesday night. Snowfall will continue into the first half of our Thursday, before gradually tapering off Thursday afternoon.
Snowfall amounts will range from roughly 2 - 4 inches for most of central Illinois. Areas where the heaviest of the snowfall sets up could see amounts as high as 5 - 6 inches. The gradient of who sees a lot and who sees almost nothing will be very small and very narrow. The closer to I-70 you get, the higher the chance of seeing only a dusting. Shelbyville and Mattoon will be places right on the cusp of either multiple inches or less than an inch, keep this in mind.
Along with the snowfall threat, some accumulating ice could bring numerous slick spots to roadways. This will be the case for areas near I-70, where temperatures will be right around or above freezing.
Roadway conditions will have to be monitored closely come Thursday morning, icy patches and poor conditions will be likely especially for untreated roads.
There are still some uncertainties with this storm system, so remember that this forecast could (and will likely) change and update over the course of the next 24 - 36 hours.