Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.