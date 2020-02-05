(WAND) - Central Illinois is coming off an incredibly warm start to the week, most areas came close to record breaking temperatures Sunday and Monday. In typical Illinois fashion, it only took a matter of a few days for cold temperatures and wintry precipitation to return to the forecast.
Snow showers have already begun for areas near Macoupin and Montgomery counties. These will continue to gradually become more widespread in the next several hours. With gusty winds and the potential for moderate to heavy snowfall, expect reduced visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Snowfall will continue into the first half of our Thursday, before gradually tapering off Thursday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is now in place for Macoupin and Montgomery counties until a.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the rest of central Illinois until noon Thursday.
Snowfall amounts will range from roughly 2 inches to 4 inches for most of central Illinois. Areas where the heaviest of the snowfall sets up could see amounts as high as 5 inches to 6 inches. The gradient of who sees a lot and who sees almost nothing will be very small and very narrow. The closer to I-70 you get, the higher the chance of seeing only a dusting. Shelbyville and Mattoon will be places right on the cusp of either multiple inches or less than an inch, keep this in mind. Springfield declared a snow emergency ahead of the storm.
Along with the snowfall threat, some accumulating ice could bring numerous slick spots to roadways. This will be the case for areas near I-70, where temperatures will right around or above freezing.
Roadway conditions will have to be monitored closely come Thursday morning, icy patches and poor conditions will be likely especially for untreated roads.
There are still some uncertainties with this storm system, so remember that this forecast could (and will likely) change and update over the course of the next 24!