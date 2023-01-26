(WAND Weather) — Two surface lows will make their way through parts of the Midwest bringing some minor chances of snow with it. First and foremost is a surface low that is tracking to our north.
Typically, this would be ideal for a chance of rain, but with the recent dip in temperatures, we actually could see some snow chances with this.
By no means will this be an impressive chance, but you could see some morning snow flurries/showers on Friday. No accumulation is expected with this, however, areas that still have snow on the ground may see flakes land.
The second surface low lags behind by a day, but brings a better chance for precipitation. As this surface low drops in from the Northwest into the Midwest, the track currently looks to be just off to our south.
Again, this could bring a few chances of snow, however, there’s more variables to account for.
With timing remaining late Saturday into Sunday, we have to account for surface temperatures, which will be in the 40’s on Saturday afternoon. This will allow precipitation chances to start out in the form of rain, but we may see it transition to snow as temperatures drop below freezing at night.
Overall, our chances for accumulation are unimpressive, but remain better if you are North of I-72. Even then, the heavier band of snow remains off to our north closer to Northern Illinois into Wisconsin.
To recap, flurries are possible for your morning commute Friday. Your weekend outlook is a little gloomy, but does show a bit of warmth Friday and Saturday. Once again, a wintry mix is possible as a surface low pushes through late Saturday into Sunday with limited chance for accumulation.
