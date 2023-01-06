(WAND WEATHER)- Above average temperatures are likely across Central Illinois over the next week.
We'll see a fantastic Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs around 40°.
The wintry mix we expected by daybreak Saturday is still on the way, it's just been delayed.
We'll see now see morning sun Saturday give way to clouds.
That wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will develop by Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning.
Minor snow and ice accumulations are possible, so area roadway could be slick. While most computer models have snow accumulations at less than an inch, some have a little more.
Improving weather conditions move in Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Highs will be in the 40s next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
