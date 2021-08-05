FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects accused of a Wisconsin ATM robbery have been arrested after an overnight search in Ford County.
Racine, Wisc., police said they responded to Chase Bank, located at 5815 21st St., after 1 p.m. Thursday for a robbery. They said an ATM technician was working on a machine when two suspects quickly approached wearing full masks.
Officers said the technician put up his hands and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM. They fled the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators broadcast suspect information and vehicle descriptions. Illinois State Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, which led to a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended in Ford County, with the suspects fleeing on foot. A search involving multiple agencies, including air units, officers on foot and K-9 units began. Search efforts continued throughout the night and the suspects were arrested by 11 a.m. Thursday.
"The Racine Police Department would like to express their gratitude to all the Illinois Law Enforcement agencies that worked tirelessly throughout the night to locate the robbery suspects," a press release said.
Investigators are interested in any additional information anyone might have about the crime. Witnesses or citizens with information should call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262)635-7756. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (262)636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.