(NBC) - A Wisconsin man was convicted of killing six people after he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade, ending an erratic weekslong trial during which he shouted at the judge, stripped off his shirt and was often removed from the courtroom over outbursts.
A Waukesha County jury on Wednesday found Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty on all 76 charges, which included six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.
As the verdict was read, Brooks held his head down and remained silent. One man was removed from the gallery after he yelled out, "Burn in hell, you piece of s---."
After the verdict was read, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow said there would be a hearing Monday to discuss setting a sentencing date. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.
Authorities said he drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him, a criminal complaint stated.
Police said that they had been called to an earlier domestic disturbance involving Brooks and an ex-girlfriend. They said he fled that scene and drove into the parade, intentionally targeting participants and paradegoers.
Six people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed and more than 40 others were injured.
The trial began Oct. 3 but had constant disruptions. On Monday, he was removed from the courtroom after he got into an argument with the judge.
Brooks had tried unsuccessfully to have his case dismissed, citing a vehicle recall and implying that mechanical issues could be to blame for what happened, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Dorow said that earlier testimony showed no vehicle issues that would have contributed to the incident and denied his request to dismiss the case.
