(WAND) - With fireworks shows being canceled this year in Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Arthur, the 4th of July will look different in Central Illinois, with many likely shooting off fireworks from their own homes.
"Public displays are not happening this year, and we're seeing a true uptick in calls coming to our office," said Bob Wetzel, Fire Safety Compliance Manager, Office of the State Fire Marshal. "People are saying, 'you know, there's not going to be a fireworks show in my town this year, how can I do my own'?"
"So far, our sales have been a lot of higher (than previous years)," says Jordan Thoele, Manager, Mark's Fireworks, Effingham. "A lot of people are still wanting to see fireworks."
Wetzel reminds Central Illinoisans who want to buy and shoot off their own fireworks, that they must have a permit to do so.
"The sale of consumer fireworks is legal in Illinois," he said. "But as a condition of that sale, the buyer, the purchaser, must have already been down to the City Hall, or the village, and gotten the permit for the display before they buy the fireworks."
He says the most important tip for firework safety is to use fireworks that are designed and approved to be used by consumers, not professional fireworks, and certainly not illegal fireworks.
"It's just heartbreaking to see the young people who have lost an eye, someone who's lost several fingers," he said. "All consumer fireworks have instructions on the label. Follow the instructions."
Thoele adds that some stores, like his, make the process easier by custom designing fireworks shows you can do from home.
"Whenever people give us their budget, and they kind of guide us to what they're looking for and what they want, we can put something together from start to finish," he said. "That way, you're getting the best value for your buck."
