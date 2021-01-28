(WAND) - Thanks to public tips, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been able to identify a previously unknown woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The woman was known only as Jane Doe 43.
Her name and where she is from has not been made public.
Initial video of the woman shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019.
The FBI is not releasing any other information about the woman or the investigation at this time.
