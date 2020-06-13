BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The discovery of two bodies on a rural Idaho property this week has marked a tragic break in a long-running and bizarre case involving two missing children and their mother's doomsday beliefs.
It also marked a new chapter of heartbreak for the tight-knit Idaho community where the kids briefly lived, with vigils planned and memorials springing up alongside the property.
Relatives of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan say the remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to the kids.
Their mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, is facing child abandonment charges, and her new husband is charged with destroying or hiding human remains.
