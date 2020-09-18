DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A large police presence developed late Friday in a Decatur neighborhood.
A WAND-TV crew went to the area of Wood Street and Monroe Street and found at least six police vehicles. A scene was also found in the area of Haworth Avenue and Monroe Street.
Police told WAND-TV the scenes are connected to an aggravated battery. Witnesses on the scene told the station a man was stabbed. The person said they helped him after he was stabbed in the back and neck.
Wood Street appears to be closed near Haworth Avenue.
WAND-TV has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.
