CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person was shot Wednesday evening in Champaign, police said.
Officers said the shooting happened in the area of Paula Drive and Joanne Lane. A witness, Logan Belcher, spoke with WAND News and said the victim was shot in the face. They described him as a younger male.
Belcher said he pulled up at home and a neighbor said someone was shot. He helped put pressure on the wound and make sure someone called 911.
He said an ambulance arrived and picked up the victim.
Details are limited at this time.
