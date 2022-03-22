DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) On Tuesday, the witness testimony resumed in the murder trial of Paul Folks.
Folks is accused of shooting and killing Shemilah Sanders, 22, under the Garfield Bridge in June 2020.
Tuesday morning, jurors heard from Sanders' sisters. They testified the details of what happened under the bridge that night. Both told jurors that first it started with arguments, then Folks pulled out a gun and started shooting at the crowd.
"I remember my sister falling and I said get up, get up," one of the sisters told jurors.
The defense argued against some of the details the sisters shared. Among those details was who had a gun and what Folks was wearing and looked like that night.
Shemuel Sanders, Shemilah's father, was in the courtroom on Tuesday as he watched his daughters testify and share details from that night. Sanders said it's difficult to hear and relive that night of June 2020 over again.
"What took place that night it hurts me to have to go through it again. I wish it never happened," he said.
Later in the morning, Decatur Police Sergeant Chad Reed walked jurors through the crime scene. He explained they recovered 12 cartage casings from the scene. They also searched a car on scene where a gun was recovered.
The owner of the car and gun testified in court that he arrived to the Garfield Bridge after getting a call from his sister, who was there. He described a group of at least 20 people arguing.
The witness testified that he saw Folks fire a gun towards the crowd. At that time, he grabbed his gun out of the his car and fired back.
The trial will continue on Wednesday. The court is expected to hear from Folks' brother, Gabriel Folks.
