MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - Western Illinois University has recognized two resident assistants for their quick action when a shooting happened at a school residence hall.
On Tuesday, sophomore Joshua Smith and senior Marcus Sweeten received letters of commendation from the university and a WIU Office of Public Safety uniform patch. When a student was shot on Sept. 15 in Thompson Hall, the school said Smith and Sweeten administered life-saving first aid, which included helping to keep the victim stable, until first responders arrived.
"I remember seeing the gun and hearing it go off and I ran, but something in me told me to go back, so I did," Smith said. "I couldn't leave the victim there, nor could I leave my residents. I felt like I had to do something no matter the consequences to my health. I am glad I went back, but I'm sorry for the situation we faced."
"A lot of things happen that resident assistants have to respond to, but it was really hard to ever conceive of something like this happening, even when going through the situation," Sweeten said. "I was on the floor in question because of fire alarm protocol. Quickly I knew that this wasn't a normal fire alarm, and that's when I found Joshua taking action on his floor, and found myself taking the same action in giving the victim the immediate care they needed. I didn't really have time to process the situation until after the victim was taken from our care. My thoughts have been with the victim every day since and I hope they have a speedy recovery."
Smith, who is from Crete, is a law enforcement and justice administration major and began serving as a resident assistant in August 2020. Sweeten, who comes from Roodhouse, is a history major and has been a resident assistant since August 2019. WIU Interim President Martin Abraham said the university is proud to have Smith and Sweeten on the resident assistant staff.
"Their swift action, along with the efforts of all members of Thompson Hall housing staff on Sept. 15 and the days following, is indicative of the wonderful students we have at WIU, as well as the caliber of our resident assistants and hall staff," Abraham said. "Thank you to Joshua and Marcus. We commend you for your courageousness and prompt action."
WIU leaders also offered a letter of appreciation to all Thompson Hall resident assistants and hall staff for their actions in the time after the shooting.
Police said 18-year-old Kavion Poplous shot his roommate in the Sept. 15 shooting. He turned himself in at a Chicago police precinct on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
