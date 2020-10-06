MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University had a request to lower his $1 million bond denied in court.
Chicago man Kavion K. Poplous, 18, made a court appearance Tuesday. The suspect pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges, one aggravated discharge of a firearm count and one aggravated battery charge, according to NBC affiliate KWQC. A judge ruled his bond will stay at $1 million in a bond hearing.
Poplous is accused of involvement in a Sept. 15 shooting, in which a student was shot at WIU's Thompson Hall. The victim went to a hospital and was transported to a second hospital before getting surgery. They are expected to fully recover.
Poplous then turned himself in on Sept. 16 in Cook County. He is facing charges in McDonough County, where WIU is located.
He has a pretrial conference set for Jan. 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.