DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WLLULP is hosting a 24 hour radio telethon this weekend.
THe telethon will be held Saturday, July 27. The station will broadcast live for 24 hours straight with studio guests and special programming.
It starts at 9 a.m. with the Community Trade Show.
The purpose of the telethon is to help raise money for new equipment.
The station has a very limited amount of time to purchase a new transmitter.
There will be pledge opportunities for listeners and small businesses to help out.
WLLULP is located at 345 West Prairie Ave. Suite 4 in Decatur.