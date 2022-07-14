MOSCOW (NBC) - American basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court Thursday, a week after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Griner’s abrupt plea came during a hearing near Moscow in a case that has underscored the frayed relations between Washington and Moscow amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has been accused of using the American as a political pawn while the Biden administration has been under growing pressure from Griner’s family and teammates to secure her release.
A handcuffed Griner was led into court at around 3:20 p.m. (8:20 a.m. ET), wearing an olive-colored shirt and glasses. She looked calm and even smiled briefly before entering the courtroom. She was joined by her lawyers and three U.S. Embassy representatives.
Griner, 31, was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been in custody ever since and is facing the prospect of up to 10 years in prison.
During the hearing last week, she admitted that the vape canisters were hers, but said she brought them to Russia unintentionally.
One of her lawyers, Alexander Boikov, told reporters after the hearing that Griner was in a hurry as she was packing, and the vape cartridges ended up in her luggage by accident.
In a statement released later, her legal team said that because of the “insignificant” amount of the substance found and because of Griner’s “positive contributions to global and Russian sport, the defense hopes that the plea will be considered by the court as a mitigating factor and there will be no severe sentence.”
