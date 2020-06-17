FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 80-year-old woman from Effingham lost her life in a Wednesday morning crash.
Illinois State Police said a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 was moving westbound on Interstate 70 (mile post 70) at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday when it crossed the median and kept moving westbound in the eastbound lanes. It hit a 2010 Ford Edge in a head-on collision.
The Fayette County coroner pronounced the Toyota driver, 80-year-old Effingham woman Karen E. Condron, dead at the scene. A driver and passenger from the Ford Edge, both from New Castle, Ind., went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
