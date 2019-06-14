URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of causing serious injuries to an infant she was looking after is headed to prison.
The child, Rowen Kaeding, was in 59-year-old Debbie May’s home day care program when health issues began in 2014. In facts agreed up by prosecutors and the defense team, which were read aloud in court by Judge Tom Difanis, Rowen began vomiting in late October – a problem that lasted for 10 days. A pediatrician found no “abnormalities … which would have alerted her to any time of injury” during an Oct. 27, 2014 visit, The News-Gazette reports, before Rowen returned five days later with a rash and more vomiting.
Per the newspaper, May said Rowen appeared “pale and floppy” when he woke up from a morning nap on Nov. 5, 2014. Difanis read that May did not call 911 right away and at first stayed on the phone with a friend from 11:11 a.m. to 12:44 p.m, then went outside in the cold air with Rowan “in an effort to somehow make him appear to get better”.
At 1:15 p.m., Difanis said May called the parents, who took him to a hospital. At that point, the judge’s statement of facts said “his eyes were rolling, he appeared lethargic, lifeless and in distress”.
He said at least eight physicians concluded Rowen had two brain bleeds – one after 8:30 a.m. and before 11:30 a.m. on the day his parents picked him up and another about two weeks earlier. Those physicians performed brain scans and MRIs and determined Rowan had hemorrhages in his eyes to go along with the bleeding in his brain.
Rowen’s family said in court that their now 5-year-old son can't drink fluids, and he has handicaps including functional blindness, cerebral palsy, infantile spasms and an inability to say more than a couple of words, per the newspaper.
May’s trial ended with an Alford plea, which means she pleaded guilty while still maintaining her innocence, but still admitting prosecutors had the evidence to convince a jury she was responsible. On Friday, Difanis sentenced her to 3 ½ years behind bars.
The News-Gazette reports Difanis called the situation an “absolute tragedy” and said “the results might have been lessened” had May “sought medical attention sooner” for Rowen. He said a message of deterrence needed to “come across loudly and clearly," but pointed out he didn’t believe she was a public danger or a likely repeat offender.
May had been running her day care business for nearly 20 years before it closed. The paper says at least 40 people sent in letters saying she was a “loving caregiver”.