URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman accused of getting drunk and stealing a car will be back in court in February.
30-year-old Jessica Knight was charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police said she was driving when she ran a red light at Fairview and Lincoln in Urbana on Dec. 22 at 2 a.m.
The News Gazette reports Knight stumbled out of the vehicle and admitted to drinking.
Her BAC was 0.19, more than twice the 0.08 limit.
There was also heavy front-end damage to the car.
The car had been stolen in front of a bar in downtown Champaign.
The News Gazette said the owner of the vehicle was standing next to it when Knight got in and took off. He did not know Knight.
His cell phone was in the backseat, and police were able to use it to track the car.
Knight is due back in court Feb. 12.